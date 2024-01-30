Photo Credit: US Government

JewishPress.com brings you a live feed of the Joint Subcommittee Hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, during which UN Watch head Hillel Neuer will present the case against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA.

More than a dozen nations as well as the European Union have suspended funding to the UN agency following allegations that 13 employees, who were also members of Gaza terrorist organization, actively participated in the October 7th invasion of Israel and massacre of more than 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians and some of whom were dual US-Israeli citizens.

Around 10 percent of UNRWA’s Gaza employees have been found to have links to Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations. Fifty percent have been found to have close relatives (first degree) who are members of the terrorist organizations.