Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces have destroyed two terror tunnels in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza.

Advertisement





Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been operating to neutralize and destroy the underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Over recent weeks, IDF forces, led by the engineering unit of the Gaza Division and others, have been working to map and destroy two offensive terror tunnels in the Beit Hanoun area; both were under continual intelligence and technological surveillance.

Last week, both tunnels were destroyed.

One of the tunnels belonged to the Hamas terrorist organization and the other belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Neither tunnel crossed into Israeli territory, the IDF said, adding that the forces “will continue to work to destroy the underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and to eliminate the capabilities of the terrorist organizations, first and foremost, of Hamas.”