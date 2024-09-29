Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces have uncovered another Hamas terrorist tunnel built beneath a civilian area in central Gaza.

Imagine entering such a tunnel, not knowing what you might find, possibly hostages living or not, not knowing whether the next step might be booby-trapped, and not knowing whether you might encounter armed terrorists waiting for battle. Israeli soldiers are carrying out such tasks daily in the mission to dismantle the Hamas terrorists’ military and governing capabilities.

The IDF’s 5th Brigade has been operating in recent weeks in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip under the command of the 252nd Division.

The brigade’s forces, in cooperation with the Southern Command’s Engineering Corps and the Yahalom Unit, discovered, mapped, and dismantled the underground tunnel route, approximately one kilometer long.

Inside the tunnel, several rooms and equipment used by Hamas terrorists for prolonged stays were discovered. Night vision footage of the 252nd Division’s engineering operations to destroy the tunnel is seen below:

The tunnel was located in the center of the Gaza Strip, embedded near residential buildings and civilian spaces, in accordance with the Hamas terror organization’s routine practice of using Gaza civilians as human shields.

IDF Eliminates Terrorists in Hamas Command & Control Center

During the day on Sunday (Sept. 29) the IAF was guided by IDF intelligence in conducting a surgical strike on Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza.

The terrorists were operating inside a Hamas command and control center embedded in the compound of the former ‘Umm al-Fahm’ School.

The command and control center was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.

This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel.

