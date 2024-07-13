Photo Credit: IDF / Shin Bet

The Israel Defense Forces announced this weekend that Hamas Shejai’ya Battalion Deputy Commander Ayman Shuweida has been eliminated.

Shuweida was killed Friday in an air strike in Gaza City alongside one of the battalion’s company commanders, Ubadah Abu Hain.

Shuweida was a key operative in Hamas’ Operations Headquarters and was involved in directing the Oct. 7 massacre. Throughout the war, he was actively involved in combat with the Shejaiya Battalion and directed numerous attacks against IDF troops.

Abu Hain was also a veteran and prominent commander in the Shejai’ya Battalion, taking a significant part in the fighting.

IDF troops are continuing operational activities in Gaza City. In cooperation with the IAF, the troops eliminated several terrorists over the past day.

More than 150 additional terrorists have been eliminated since the beginning of the current operations in the area of Shejaiya.

Hamas Internal Security Forces Platoon Commander Killed

Also on Friday, the IAF struck and eliminated Hossam Mansour, a platoon commander in the Hamas Internal Security Forces.

Mansour was an operative of Hamas’ Military Wing. He previously held a significant role in the Internal Security Forces and took a substantial part in preserving and perpetuating Hamas’ terror activities throughout the Gaza Strip.

The terror commander also had a dual role, as have many other Hamas operatives: he one of the directors of the UK-based “Al-Khair” Foundation, allegedly a humanitarian agency but which transfers funds to terror organizations.

Rafah

The IAF struck a a paraglider storage facility used by the Hamas Aerial Defense Unit in Rafah on Friday; according to the IDF, hamas terrorists used the paragliders from the facility during the October 7th attack on southern Israel.

The troops also dismantled numerous terror tunnel shafts and eliminated multiple Hamas terrorists in targeted raids in the area this weekend.

During the operation, three terrorists fired at IDF troops. Shortly afterward, the troops directed the IAF, which struck and eliminated the cell, which operated adjacent to a terror tunnel shaft.

