Four IDF soldiers were wounded early Saturday evening in an attack on northern Israel by Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

“At 7:15 pm, approximately 15 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel,” the IDF said. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of them.

Another barrage of eight rockets were fired shortly after the first round, all aimed at Kiryat Shmona.

“As a result of falling shrapnel from the interceptors, an IDF soldier was severely injured, another soldier was moderately injured and two soldiers were lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified,” the IDF said.

In response, the Israel Air Force struck a Hezbollah field commander who was operating in the area of Tebnit in southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, the terror army fired a barrage of at least 10 rockets at northern Israel. Most were shot down by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No physical injuries were reported in that attack.

The IAF struck the launcher that was used to carry out the attack, in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon. The IDF also struck the launcher that was used to launch projectiles toward the area of Zar’it earlier in the day.

The IAF also targeted a military structure where a Hezbollah terrorist operated in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

