Israel Defense Forces have eliminated senior Hamas terrorist Ahmed Behar, a member of the terrorist organization’s political bureau, also served as the chair of Gaza’s Legislative Council.

Behar was critically wounded earlier in the week in an IDF air strike; he succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

In a separate attack, IDF troops spotted a terrorist cell during operations in Gaza City on Friday, and launched an attack against the operatives, chasing them as they fled.

Simultaneously, the Israeli forces directed an IDF aircraft towards the fleeing terrorists, who were then eliminated in the air strike.

