Photo Credit: Resistance News Network

Israeli forces have eliminated Ihab al-Ghussein, a senior official in the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Al-Ghussein, who served as deputy minister of the Hamas Labor Ministry, was killed along with three others in an Israeli air strike west of Gaza City, according to Resistance News Network, which reported the official’s wife and daughters were killed several weeks ago.

The “Civil Defense” in Gaza reported al-Ghussein and three others were killed in an IDF attack on the “al-Aaiyla al-Mukadasa” school in the west side of the city.

Al-Ghussein was also an engineer and had served as a spokesperson for the Hamas Interior Ministry.

“A short while ago, based on IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) intelligence, the Israel Air Force struck a complex inside of which terrorists were operating and hiding in the area of a school building in Gaza City,” the IDF said in a statement.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility that was embedded in the school compound, the military said.

“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise aerial surveillance and additional intelligence,” the IDF noted.

“The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel.”

