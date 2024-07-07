Photo Credit: Courtesy

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah fired a second barrage of rockets and missiles at the Western Galilee city of Meron and other nearby communities early Sunday afternoon.

The terror group said it was aiming at the IDF air traffic radar base atop Mount Meron; local sources said it is believed that at least one and possibly more projectiles found their mark.

Approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Meron. As a result, fires broke out in the area. Israeli Fire and Rescue Services are continuing to fight the flames.

Two dual Israeli-US citizens were wounded in the attack by anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs); one, a 31-year-old civilian, was seriously wounded. The other sustained minor injuries. An IDF soldier also sustained minor injuries. All were taken to nearby Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for treatment.

The missile responsible for the injuries was aimed at a military base near the community of Zeirat, located near Israel’s border with Lebanon.

In addition, two anti-tank missiles were launched from the area of Ayta Ash Shab in southern Lebanon toward the area of Shtula in northern Israel earlier in the day.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to embed its military assets inside civilian areas in Lebanon and use them as human shields in its terrorist attacks against Israel,” the IDF noted.

Following the identification of the missile fire, the IAF carried out a strike on the Hezbollah military structure from which the anti-tank missile was fired.

In addition, the IDF struck a military structure in the area of Ma’aroub and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Naqoura.

About an hour later, Red Alert incoming rocket alarm sirens again were triggered, this time in the ancient northern Israeli city of Tzfat and nearby towns, including Hazor HaGalilit, Zemva, Dalton, and Kader in the Upper Galilee.

