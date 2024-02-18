Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF and Shin Bet forces last weekend located weapons and arrested hundreds of terrorists, some of whom impersonated medical staff at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. They also found numerous boxes of medications intended for Israeli hostages, with their names and photos, in the hospital’s pharmacy. The packages were closed.

In addition the Shayetet 13 naval commandos and other special forces joined with Shin Bet forces under the 98th Division in discovering vehicles used by the terrorists in their murderous October 7 invasion of Israeli villages and military bases, during which they slaughtered more than 1,200 people and kidnapped 253 others, dragging them into Gaza. Of the 134 hostages who remain in captivity, at least 31 have been confirmed deceased.

At least one civilian vehicle stolen from Kibbutz Nir Oz was also found at the hospital.

Before entering the hospital complex, the forces fought complex battles in the area, including face-to-face battles with fighters holed up in terrorist fortifications aiming rocket fire at IDF soldiers from within the hospital complex.

So far, hundreds of terrorists and other terror suspects who were hiding in the hospital have been arrested. Among the detainees there are terrorists who participated in the massacre on October 7th, who are connected to the abductees and who are significant Hamas operatives.

The arrested terrorists and suspects were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

In the hospital, the fighters found many weapons, some of which were found hidden in a vehicle used by the Hamas terrorists to carry out the October 7 attack.

During the operation of the IDF forces in the hospital, boxes of medicine were found with the names of Israeli abductees on them. The packages of medicines that were found were closed and were not transferred to the abductees.

“The IDF continues to invest all efforts, operational and intelligence, to return the abductees, and will not let up until the mission is completed,” the IDF said.

The entry into the hospital occurred after an early warning to stop the terrorist activity in the hospital.

Scans were carried out while ensuring the continued management of the hospital, “without harming the patients and the medical staff and in accordance with the values of the IDF and international law,” the IDF said — even though the hospital had clearly become a terrorist command center, and thus a legitimate military target under international law.