Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

The IDF reported that Tuesday afternoon – for the third time in as many days – it used a remotely unmanned aircraft (drone/UAV) to attack a Hamas terrorist military position in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza.

The IDF refers to this position as a “hotspot” because violent activities are taking place near the Israel-Gaza border fence in that area.

A similar drone attack was carried out against terrorist positions on Yom Kippur Day, Monday afternoon, in response to gunfire aimed at Israeli soldiers by Hamas terrorists.

The IDF also attacked at least one Hamas military position in northern Gaza in response to violence near the former Karni crossing.

On Sunday evening, minutes after the start of the Yom Kippur fast, two Hamas terrorist positions in Gaza were also struck by IDF combat drones in response to incendiary balloon attacks on southern Israeli communities.

The terror balloons started at least four fires this weekend.

TPS contributed to this report.