Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF soldiers from the 98th Division have launched operation ‘Circling the West’ to hunt down terrorists hiding from the forces following a series of operations led by the division in Khan Younis.

The forces covertly arrived in the area during the night and encircled the ‘Hamad’ area in western Khan Younis, an area that contains much terrorist infrastructure.

According to intelligence assessments, terrorists who fled combat zones in Khan Younis are hiding there, the IDF said.

The combat teams of the Givati Brigade and the 7th Armored Brigade encircled the area, and soldiers of the Commando Brigade conducted a night operation targeting Hamas terrorist infrastructure.

The combat teams found and destroyed weapons storage facilities, hideout apartments and infrastructure used by senior Hamas operatives.

In a “completely civilian area,” the forces also uncovered a cache of dozens of missiles stacked inside a small bathroom.

The divisional operation began with a series of strikes on dozens of targets from the air and the ground, with ongoing air support.

A humanitarian evacuation corridor was established to allow civilians to leave the area.

The forces are preventing the exit of terrorists from the area, however, and so far dozens of terrorists who tried to flee have been arrested.

The terrorists are being interrogated by the forces and are providing important information for the continuation of the combat.