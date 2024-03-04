Photo Credit: Erez Ben Simon/TPS

At least one foreign worker was killed and seven others were wounded Monday morning in an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack fired from Lebanon at an agricultural installation in Moshav Margaliot in northern Israel.

One worker was found mortally wounded in an orchard adjacent to an IDF military base at Mitzpe Adi.

Advertisement





The other seven victims — men in their thirties — sustained shrapnel wounds, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service.

Two of the victims were listed in serious condition, four were reported in fair (moderate) condition and one worker was said to be in good (mild) condition.

“We arrived close to the missile strike scene in a bulletproof MDA MICU (medical intensive care unit) ambulance and along with an IDF medical team provided medical treatment and evacuated five casualties with shrapnel injuries, including a 30 year old male with serious injuries,” said MDA paramedic Walid Kazel and senior EMT Yigal Ben Udiz. “During the evacuation to the helicopter we provided medical treatment that including bandaging and stopping the bleeding, and he was then sedated and ventilated.”

The casualties were airlifted by MDA and Israel Air Force helicopters to Beilinson and Rambam Medical Centers in Petach Tikva and Haifa, and by ambulance to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat.

“We met a pick-up at Metsudot Junction who had two casualties, foreign workers, who were injured by an anti-tank missile on agricultural land,” MDA paramedic Eli Assouline reported.

“Both casualties in their 30s had shrapnel injuries, 1 in serious condition, fully conscious with facial injuries and shrapnel injuries to the rest of his body. We provided medical treatment including bandaging and pain relief. We evacuated him to the MDA Helicopter at the Machanayim helipad, and he was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital. A further casualty in mild condition was evacuated by an MDA ambulance to Ziv Hospital.”