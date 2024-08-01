Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces in Gaza on Thursday eliminated multiple loaded rocket launchers that were aimed at Israel.

The launchers were found in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The IDF’s 98th Division concluded its operations in the city this past Tuesday, after killing more than 150 terrorists, seizing multiple weapons caches and raiding weapons storage facilities.

The bodies of five Israel hostages were recovered last month from behind a wall deep within one of the tunnels beneath the city.

The IDF is continuing its intelligence-based military operations in the city of Rafah, the southern most city in Gaza, situated along the border with Egypt. Multiple smuggling tunnels — some of them large enough to drive a truck through — have been uncovered in the city, and in the Philadelphi Corridor (the strip of land along the border that was supposed to be a security buffer between Egypt and Gaza).

Israeli troops are currently operating in the area of Tel al-Sultan, where they dismantled a structure rigged with explosives that was used by Hamas terrorists.

At least 60 miles (100 kilometers) of Hamas attack tunnels have been found and dismantled by Israeli forces in Gaza since the war started.

Simultaneously, IDF troops are also continuing operations in central Gaza. Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck several terrorist cells that posed a threat to IDF troops in the area.

The IAF struck approximately 35 terror targets in Gaza, including armed terrorist cells, military structures, and additional terror infrastructure.

“The Israeli Air Force is defending and operating in all arenas of the war,” Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar told graduates of the latest UAV operators’ course.

The IAF, Bar said, “is enveloping the State of Israel with dozens of aircraft, manned and unmanned, ready and prepared within minutes for any scenario, in any arena.

“We will act against anyone planning to harm the citizens of the State of Israel,” Bar warned.

“There is nowhere that is too far for us to strike.”

Last month, the Israeli Air Force carried out a complex, massive attack on the port of Hudeydah after Yemen’s Iranian proxy, the Houthis, carried out an explosive drone attack on central Tel Aviv, killing one Israeli. In addition, the Houthis have carried out more than 220 missile and drone attacks against Israel since joining the October 7th war launched by Hamas.

More than 20 F-35 and F-15 fighter jets, as well as reconnaissance and refueling planes, participated in the July 20 Israeli attack on Hudaydah, Yemen’s main port, destroying the oil storage tanks and other essential infrastructure at the site. The intense flames lasted for days.

