Photo Credit: Open Art AI

For once, Turkey has earned its name. It began on Wednesday with a tweet by influencer Dr. Eli David, who proclaimed: “Breaking: Israeli sources revealed the name of Mossad agent who assassinated Ismail Haniyeh. His name is Amit Nakesh, who according to sources has taken part in several previous assassinations as well. Amit, you are a hero!”

? Breaking: Israeli sources revealed the name of Mossad agent who assassinated Ismail Haniyeh. His name is Amit Nakesh, who according to sources has taken part in several previous assassinations as well. Amit, you are a hero! ???? pic.twitter.com/tnQGsvAQfK — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 31, 2024

Advertisement





Those of you who have endured a few years of Hebrew school have realized by now that Amit Nakesh is the Hebrew word for “the assassin” – “Hamitnakesh,” broken into two parts. This is also a mockery of the common Israeli speech that abhors the Heh sound, resulting in Amit Nakesh.

And the floodgates opened. Akdeniz Gercek Gazetesi announced:

“Who Killed Haniyeh? Who is Mossad Agent Amit Nakesh? Who is Amit Nakesh? “Ismail Haniyeh lost his life as a result of an attack on his residence in Tehran, the capital of Iran. Haniyeh had attended the 9th President Masoud Pezeshkian’s oath-taking ceremony held in the Iranian Parliament yesterday. According to information from foreign sources, the person who assassinated Ismail Haniyeh was identified as Amit Nakesh. So, who is Mossad Agent Amit Nakesh?”

Usak Olay reported:

“Who is Mossad Agent Amit Nakesh? Who Assassinated Ismail Haniyeh? “A recent incident that has caused widespread repercussions in the international security world has occurred: Allegations have emerged that Mossad agent Amit Nakesh was behind the assassination that led to the death of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the capital of Iran.”

There were many, many more:

Back in May, another Israeli joke, this one about the helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and six other passengers, having been carried out by a Mossad agent named “Eli Copter,” a play on the Hebrew word for helicopter, again sans the Heh sound, ran through Arab media like fire in a warehouse for old Arabic newspapers (Israeli ‘Eli Copter’ Joke Taken Seriously By Hamas Morphs Into Fake News).

Back then, we asked the nice AI at Open Art to render an image of Eli Kopter. The AI was restrained. We were glad to discover his work on Amit Nakesh was more bloodthirsty (see image above).

Finally, let’s hope the White House will not impose sanctions on Amit and Eli, because these two guys look like they really need their credit cards.

Share this article on WhatsApp: