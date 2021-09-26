Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Security forces operated in several hotspots in Judea and Samaria against the Hamas terrorist infrastructure overnight Sunday and came under fire in several locations. The fighters returned fire and hit several terrorists, killing five terrorists. At least four wanted Hamas terrorists were arrested.

התקרית החריגה בגדה: מקורות פלסטינים מדווחים על פצוע אחד ועצור אחד בחילופי האש בעיירה בורקין ממערב לג’נין. לפי אחד הדיווחים, כוחות גדולים צרו על בית בעיירה ובאזור נשמעו פיצוצים@HaimOmri https://t.co/jddRHrKDt2 pic.twitter.com/FJclBtH89w — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 26, 2021

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav said that “because this is the Hamas infrastructure, and they wish to link the West Bank to the Gaza Strip, we are preparing for launched rockets” from the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the first shooting incident took place in Jenin shortly after midnight, when a Duvdevan and Yamam special anti-terrorism force arrested an armed Arab terrorist. Hot pursuit developed shortly afterward after another armed Arab in the northern Samaria village of Kafr Dan. At the same time, another force made three arrests in Qabatiya and two other terrorist hideouts in the village of Burkin near Jenin. The terrorists opened fire at the IDF forces from one of the buildings in Burkin.

During the fighting in Burkin, an IDF officer and a soldier were wounded in the fighting and evacuated by helicopter to the hospital.

In the village of Bidu, near Ramallah, an arrest operation was in progress when four gunmen who had been hiding inside a building opened fire on the IDF force. All four were killed.

WAFA reported Sunday morning that Israeli forces sealed off and attacked with bombs a house in the village of Beit Anan, northwest of Jerusalem. Eyewitnesses say two PA Arabs were killed in the Israeli attack. Witnesses told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers sealed off a house in the village and fired grenades and bombs at it.

A video that was shared on social media shows Israeli soldiers taking away the body of an Arab terrorist they killed during the attack in Beit Anan:

On Friday, an IDF soldier was lightly wounded by a stone during a riot near Kafr Qaddum in Samaria. Dozens of Arabs threw stones at the soldiers and they responded using demonstration- dispersing equipment.

WAFA reported that at least 12 Arabs were injured on Friday by Israeli soldiers during clashes in Beita. IDF soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at the rioters in Beita, injuring at least eight of them, one seriously.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, while en route to the UN General Assembly in New York, received a detailed update on the overnight events in Judea and Samaria and issued a statement saying: “The security forces took action overnight in Judea and Samaria against Hamas terrorists who were about to carry out terrorist attacks in real-time. The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected; they engaged the enemy and we back them completely.”