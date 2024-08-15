Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Repeated rocket fire aimed at Israel from Khan Younis of southern Gaza has resulted in another IDF order warning residents of the area to evacuate ahead of combat operations to eliminate the threat.

Gaza terrorists fired rockets twice at the Gaza Envelope community of Kibbutz Kissufim between 8 am and 11 am on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee published a list of zones to be evacuated, including the Khan Younis suburb of al-Qarara together with a map posted on the X social media platform.



“To all residents of Blocks 38, 39, 41, 42 in Al-Qarara 3 and Al-Sathar neighborhoods: Against the backdrop of the continuous firing of rockets by Hamas and terrorist organizations from your areas, the IDF will act forcefully against these terrorist elements immediately.

“For your own safety, move immediately to the humanitarian zone,” Adraee warned.

The IDF has ordered prior evacuations from several other areas of Khan Younis due to rocket attacks aimed at Israel from the area.

IDF troops and the IAF struck and eliminated a number of terrorists that operated inside Hamas weapons storage facilities in Khan Younis in continuing operations to eliminate terrorist nests.

In an additional strike, the IAF eliminated a tactical-level Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was responsible for firing rockets at IDF troops and Israeli territory.

Further south, the IDF is continuing combined ground and aerial activity in the Rafah area. Israeli forces identified and eliminated around 20 terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops in the area, and dismantled a structure containing a terror tunnel shaft.

In central Gaza, IDF troops continued joint operations with the IAF, eliminating a terrorist cell and a weapons storage facility.

Over the past day, Israeli forces dismantled more than 30 Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, including structures rigged with explosives, underground infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities.

