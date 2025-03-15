Photo Credit: Khalil Kahlout / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces are slowing raising the pressure against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza since the conclusion on March 1 of Phase I of a hostage release and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Eight terrorists were eliminated by Israeli forces in Gaza on Saturday.

The terrorist organization has consistently refused to agree to an extension of the ceasefire.

Early Saturday, Israeli forces struck three terrorists who were spotted near IDF troops in the area of Netzarim, in central Gaza.

The terrorists were seen planting explosives on the ground near the forces.

Israeli forces also eliminated two more terrorists who were operating a combat drone against IDF troops near the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahiya, just across the border from the Israeli community of Netiv Ha’Asara.

Later in the day, Israeli forces struck a number of additional terrorists were seen collecting the drone operating equipment and entering a vehicle.

The Netzarim Corridor was named for Netzarim, a thriving Jewish community that was demolished and its residents expelled in August 2005 during the so-called “Disengagement from Gaza.”

The Corridor split the Gaza Strip in half at its center, beginning from a site just south of Gaza City, stretching from the Gaza–Israel border to the Mediterranean Sea.

The site and a cleared route around it, served as an Israeli military zone during the current Iron Swords War countering the war launched on October 7, 2023, by Hamas against Israel.

