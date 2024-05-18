Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet intelligence agents announced that the bodies of four Israeli hostages were recovered from Gaza.



IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced late Friday that the bodies of 23-year-old Shani Louk, 28-year-old Amit Buskila and 58-year-old Itzik Gelernter were recovered from deep within the Hamas terror tunnels beneath Jabalya, in northern Gaza.

On Saturday, the IDF and Shin Bet announced the recovery of the body of Ron Benjamin, also carried out by special forces in a joint IDF-Shin Bet operation.

All four hostages were murdered at the Mefalsim intersection on October 7, 2023 and their bodies dragged into Gaza during the invasion of southern Israel by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists. Their bodies were found and recovered in a special operation late Thursday in northern Gaza.

IDF representatives notified the families following identification of the bodies of their loved ones by experts at the Israeli National Forensic Institute and the Ministry of Health.

May their memories be a blessing, and may their blood be avenged.