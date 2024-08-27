Photo Credit: Courtesy Soroka Hospital

Cleared for publication: An Israeli Bedouin citizen held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 was rescued Tuesday in a joint IDF-Shin Bet (ISA) operation.

Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, a 52-year-old resident of Rahat, was rescued by by IDF fighters from Shayetet 13 (Navy Seals), 401st Brigade, Yahalom and Shin Bet fighters, under the command of Division 162, in a complex rescue operation in the southern Gaza Strip.

“This morning, Shayetet 13 troops, the Yahalom unit, and Shin Bet rescued Farhan alive from a tunnel in southern Gaza,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in a briefing. “The troops reached the area thanks to precise intelligence,” he said.

החטוף פרחאן קאדי מגיע לסורוקה. בני משפחתו של החטוף שחולץ רצים לעברו בעת שהגיע לבית החולים pic.twitter.com/SORxC1AAZw — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 27, 2024

Al-Qadi, a father of 11 children, worked as a security guard at a packing plant in Kibbutz Magen. He was abducted from the nearby community of Mivtahim, along along the Gaza border.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with al-Qadi shortly after he arrived at the hospital, the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The Prime Minister congratulated Farhan and told him that the entire Israeli people are excited by his release.” Netanyahu pledged during the conversation to “continue to do everything to return all our hostages home.”

The IDF and ISA have rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Gaza where he was held hostage, and brought him to his family in Israel. This operation was part of the IDF’s daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza strip. This operation joins a series of actions… — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 27, 2024

“This operation was part of the IDF’s daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza strip,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a statement posted on the X social media platform.

“This operation joins a series of actions taken by the IDF that bring us closer to achieving the goals of this war. I would like to reiterate and emphasize: Israel is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages home to Israel.”

Further details could not be disclosed due to security issues relating to the remaining 108 hostages, along with “the security of our forces and the security of the state,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in the announcement.

Qadi is reported to be in stable medical condition. He was brought to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva for further medical tests.

“His family has been updated with details and the IDF is accompanying them,” according to the statement.

“The security forces will continue to act in all efforts to recover the abductees.”

