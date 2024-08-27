Photo Credit: HaShomer HaChadash

A new neighborhood near Arad in the Negev is being established to honor Col. Yonatan Steinberg, the Nahal Brigade commander who lost his life on October 7. This initiative, supported by HaShomer HaChadash, an organization focused on developing rural Israel, aims to bring Col. Steinberg’s vision for the Negev to fruition.

Before his death, Col. Steinberg had approved plans for this project, underscoring his dedication to bolstering Jewish presence in the area. The development will welcome twenty young families to a newly authorized neighborhood, named after Col. Steinberg. This effort marks a significant step in revitalizing the Negev region, infusing it with new energy and commitment.

The project not only pays tribute to Col. Steinberg’s memory but also advances his goal of strengthening and expanding Jewish communities in the Negev. By attracting young families to the area, this initiative contributes to the broader objective of developing and populating Israel’s southern region.

