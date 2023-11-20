Photo Credit: Courtesy the family

The IDF has released details on how 19 year-old Corporal Noa Marciano was murdered while she was held in captivity in Gaza.

According to IDF and Shin Bet intelligence information, Corporal Marciano was injured by an IDF bomb last Thursday that killed the terrorist who was holding her captive at the time.

However, the IDF said that from a preliminary pathological report and from the intelligence of the Shin Bet and the IDF, it appears that Noa’s injury was not life-threatening and that she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist at Shifa Hospital.

Marciano, a resident of Modi’in in central Israel, was abducted on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where she served as a lookout.