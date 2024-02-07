Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Prison where Israeli hostages were held in Hamas tunnel beneath Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli military forces have uncovered one of the most sophisticated tunnels found so far, under the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Commander of the 98th Brigade, Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, said in a statement, “We are moving very quickly, and we’re going to get them — one meter after another, one maze after another, one tunnel after another. In the end of the day, we’re going to reach them and we’re going to bring them in.”

Soldiers of the Yahalom Unit and another special forces unit carried out a targeted raid on the strategic tunnel under the command of the 98th Brigade. The subterranean hideout ran more than a kilometer in length.

Soldiers of the Yahalom Unit and another special forces unit under the 98th Brigade enter a strategic Hamas terrorist tunnel built beneath the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces fought in the tunnel against terrorists, breached metal doors and neutralized explosives.

It is clear from the footage that the tunnel was recently being used as a hideout by senior Hamas terrorists, and where Israeli hostages were held.

During searches in the tunnel, several rooms were discovered, including a barred cell where hostages were held, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a rest area used by terrorists holding the hostages.

This tunnel held approximately 12 hostages at different times; three of them have been returned to Israel but the rest are still being held in Gaza, the IDF said.

Kitchen in a sophisticated Hamas terror tunnel in which Israeli hostages were held, built beneath the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Intelligence materials and weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization were also found in the tunnel.

Soldiers also found additional evidence of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)’s collusion with Hamas in the tunnel as well.

As is the practice of the Hamas terrorist organization, this strategic tunnel was built under the heart of a civilian area of Khan Younis. Intelligence estimates suggest that millions of shekels were invested in its construction.

After a careful search and collection of all possible evidence, the soldiers of the Yahalom Unit and the 98th Brigade blew up the tunnel.

The tunnel was part of an intricate and interconnected underground labyrinth linked to another tunnel that was revealed a few weeks ago, where additional hostages were held, the IDF added.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

