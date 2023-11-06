Photo Credit: IDF

In the wee hours of Monday morning (Nov. 6) an Israel Air Force fighter jet, directed by Shin Bet and IDF military intelligence killed Wael Asefa, the Commander of the Hamas Deir al-Balah Battalion in the Central Camps Brigade, Wael Asefa.

The terrorist commander was imprisoned in Israel between 1992-1998 for his involvement in terrorist attacks against Israeli communities and had been involved in the incitement and promotion of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers for decades.

Together with others commanders of the Central Camps Brigade, Asefa was responsible for sending Hamas “Nukhba” terrorists into Israeli territory on October 7 during the barbaric massacre of some 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals.

Following the massacre, Asefa also planned additional terrorist attacks.