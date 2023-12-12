Photo Credit: IDF / Ofir Gendelman via X

IDF soldiers have uncovered more evidence that Hamas prepared Gaza’s civilian residences for extended combat against Israeli forces.

Jabalya

Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade operating in the Jabalya area in northern Gaza found combat posts and weapons caches used by the Hamas terrorist organization in a residential area, and near a school.

The weapons included RPG missiles and launchers of various types, explosive devices, grenades, AK-47 style rifles, magazines and military vests.

The combat equipment was taken by the soldiers, who detonated some of it on site. Other materials that were found were processed for further examination.

As with so many other weapons storage sites uncovered by Israeli forces, all of the terror infrastructure was located near civilian buildings.

As part of the operation, the soldiers demolished the residence of a Nukhba terrorist prepared for attacking IDF soldiers.

The residence served as a command center of the Hamas terrorist organization and contained combat-related documents and laptops belonging to Hamas which contained operational plans for the October 7th massacre.

But there was more.

Free Israeli Medical Care While Targeting Israelis

According to Israel’s Arabic-language government spokesperson Ofir Gendelman, the soldiers also found medical documents that were issued by an Israeli hospital.

Unbelievable. Our soldiers found in a house in the Gaza Strip large quantities of weapons, as well as medical documents that were issued by an Israeli hospital. Turns out that the Gazan kid who lives in this house has cancer. He was treated for a long time in an Israeli… pic.twitter.com/Eub5q0IYzd — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) December 12, 2023

“Turns out that the Gazan kid who lives in this house has cancer. He was treated for a long time in an Israeli hospital, free of charge,” Gendelman wrote in a post on the X social media platform.

“While Israeli doctors worked hard to save his life, his own father stored weapons in order to kill innocent Israelis. This is Hamas.”

Rocket Launch Sites Destroyed

Since Monday, the IAF struck a number of launch posts used to fire rockets at Israelis across the country from inside the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops in Jabalya spotted a post launching rockets toward the city of Sderot and directed an aircraft that struck the launch post.

IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on a Hamas compound and located approximately 250 rockets, shells, and RPGs that were ready for use, as well as other weapons and military equipment.

IDF troops also struck a weapon production factory where they located hundreds of grenades, rockets, and M72 LAW rockets.

Zeitoun, Shuja’iyya

The Paratroopers Brigade operated over the past week in the Zeitoun and Shuja’iyya areas in the heart of Gaza City.

The soldiers eliminated terrorists, apprehended terrorists for interrogations, uncovered underground tunnels and destroyed four main underground tunnel networks.

During searches in the areas and the residences of Hamas operatives, soldiers of the 7421st Battalion found ready-to-launch Grad missiles, hundreds of explosive devices, dozens of weapons, and a lathe used to produce rockets.

IDF soldiers of the 202nd Battalion also discovered several memory cards containing materials filmed by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, October 7th.

The commander of the Paratroopers Brigade commented that the most important thing, first and foremost, is the soldiers’ ability to protect one another, to complete the mission and return everyone home safely.

“You are the Maccabees of this generation,” he told his soldiers.