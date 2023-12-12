Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90
Israeli artillery unit stationed near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, December 12, 2023.

Rocket fire from Lebanon hit a home in Kibbutz Bar’am on Israel’s northern border during the day on Tuesday just moments after the Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated in the community.

According to the Upper Galilee Regional Council, the residence was hit by an anti-tank missile and was heavily damaged — but because most of the kibbutz had already been evacuated, no one was home and there were no injuries.

Advertisement


Several anti-tank missiles and mortar shells were fired at the Upper Galilee during the attack, the IDF said in a statement.

Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, claimed responsibility for eight attacks on northern Israel the group said it carried out since the morning hours on Tuesday. In addition, three rockets were launched at Israel from Syria late in the day; two were misfired and landed in Syrian territory, and the third landed in an open area in Israel.

An IDF fighter jet and tanks attacked a Hezbollah launch post with weapons and terrorist infrastructure, and fired at the source of the Syrian rocket launches in retaliation for the attacks.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets at Israel from sites that are close to civilians and United Nations positions, in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

On Monday, for the second time in the past week, Hezbollah operatives launched rockets at Israel from Lebanon at a site near a school and a UN compound.

The IDF noted in a statement that launching rockets at Israel from areas adjacent to the UN compound “endangers the lives of UNIFIL soldiers.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Soldiers Find Gaza Home Filled with Weapons, Israeli Medical Documents
Next articleWATCH: Helmet-Cam Shows Wounded IDF Reservist Battling Terrorists in Shuja’iyya
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR