Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Rocket fire from Lebanon hit a home in Kibbutz Bar’am on Israel’s northern border during the day on Tuesday just moments after the Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated in the community.

According to the Upper Galilee Regional Council, the residence was hit by an anti-tank missile and was heavily damaged — but because most of the kibbutz had already been evacuated, no one was home and there were no injuries.

Several anti-tank missiles and mortar shells were fired at the Upper Galilee during the attack, the IDF said in a statement.

Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, claimed responsibility for eight attacks on northern Israel the group said it carried out since the morning hours on Tuesday. In addition, three rockets were launched at Israel from Syria late in the day; two were misfired and landed in Syrian territory, and the third landed in an open area in Israel.

An IDF fighter jet and tanks attacked a Hezbollah launch post with weapons and terrorist infrastructure, and fired at the source of the Syrian rocket launches in retaliation for the attacks.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets at Israel from sites that are close to civilians and United Nations positions, in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

On Monday, for the second time in the past week, Hezbollah operatives launched rockets at Israel from Lebanon at a site near a school and a UN compound.

The IDF noted in a statement that launching rockets at Israel from areas adjacent to the UN compound “endangers the lives of UNIFIL soldiers.”