Photo Credit: IDF
IDF soldiers returns young Gazan to safety. March 11, 2025

Israeli soldiers in Gaza have rescued a four-year-old child who was used by the Hamas terrorist organization as bait. He was quite possibly sent by Hamas in the hopes that IDF soldiers would shoot and kill him, but most certainly to test the IDF’s response and see how far they (Hamas) can push the boundaries.

It’s also lucky for the soldiers that Hamas didn’t put a suicide bomb belt on the boy.

The little boy was spotted Tuesday by IDF soldiers, moving towards a military post in the security zone, where no Gazans are allowed.

A small boy was used by the Hamas terrorist organization as bait against Israeli soldiers in Gaza. The soldiers rescued the child and returned him to his community. March 11, 2025

The IDF has repeatedly warned Gaza civilians not to approach such areas due to the risk of being identified as a terrorist threat.

In a conversation with the soldiers, the boy said that he was sent to the post by the terrorist organization Hamas, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adree said.

“The Hamas terrorist organization spares no means to make cynical use of civilians and children to promote a policy of terror,” the IDF pointed out.

The boy was returned to Gaza by IDF forces in coordination with the international community.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

