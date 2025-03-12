Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli soldiers in Gaza have rescued a four-year-old child who was used by the Hamas terrorist organization as bait. He was quite possibly sent by Hamas in the hopes that IDF soldiers would shoot and kill him, but most certainly to test the IDF’s response and see how far they (Hamas) can push the boundaries.

It’s also lucky for the soldiers that Hamas didn’t put a suicide bomb belt on the boy.

The little boy was spotted Tuesday by IDF soldiers, moving towards a military post in the security zone, where no Gazans are allowed.

The IDF has repeatedly warned Gaza civilians not to approach such areas due to the risk of being identified as a terrorist threat.

In a conversation with the soldiers, the boy said that he was sent to the post by the terrorist organization Hamas, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adree said.

#صور رصدت قوات جيش الدفاع يوم أمس طفل فلسطيني يبلغ من العمر أربع سنوات وهو يتقدم نحو موقع لجيش الدفاع في منطقة التأمين داخل قطاع غزة حيث قامت القوات بإعادة الطفل إلى القطاع بتنسيق بين وحدة تنسيق أعمال الحكومة والمجتمع الدولي. خلال الحديث مع الجنود قال الطفل انه عناصر حماس… pic.twitter.com/OXWablt10u — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 12, 2025

“The Hamas terrorist organization spares no means to make cynical use of civilians and children to promote a policy of terror,” the IDF pointed out.

The boy was returned to Gaza by IDF forces in coordination with the international community.

