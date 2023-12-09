Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Two Israeli soldiers were seriously injured in an unsuccessful operation to release abductees in Gaza.

At 8:30 am Saturday, the military wing of Hamas issued a statement that it succeeded in thwarting an attempt to release one of the abductees early in the morning.

Hamas claimed to have killed and wounded the soldiers of the force who tried to free the abductee and said its operatives managed to take control of a weapon and a radio belonging to one of the Israeli soldiers. The latter claim is unconfirmed.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari clarified the claim in a briefing Friday evening.

“Overnight, two IDF soldiers were severely injured during an operation to rescue hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” Hagari said.

“During the operation, numerous terrorists who took part in the abducting and holding of hostages were killed.

“No hostages were rescued in this activity,” Hagari acknowledged. “The families of the two IDF soldiers who were injured have been notified.

“The IDF continues to operate in a variety of operational and intelligence methods, together with security organizations, in order to release the hostages, and to collect relevant information.

“IDF representatives are in contact with the families of the hostages, regularly updating them with all verified information about their loved ones.

Hamas tries to weaponize psychological terror,” Hagari added. “Please refrain from spreading unverified rumors and enabling psychological terror by Hamas.”