Photo Credit: الإعلام الحربي اليمني / Wikimedia / CC4.0

PM Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden that if the US does not take action against the Houthis, then Israel will deal with them – militarily, according to Tzachi Hanegbi, Head of the National Security Council of Israel, in an interview with Amit Segal and Ben Caspit on Channel 12.

The Houthis have been hijacking cargo ships connected or shipping to Israel, as well as launching ballistic rockets towards Eilat.

The United States has asked Israel not to respond to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen lest it spark a wider regional conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The United States told Israel to let the American military deal with the Houthis, the paper reported, citing U.S. and other government officials.

It appears that Israel’s patience is going thin from all the Israeli demands.

Content from JNS was used in this report.