Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Following attempts by Hamas to reassemble its terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area, the IDF called on the civilian population of Jabaliya and the surrounding areas on Saturday to temporarily evacuate to shelters in western Gaza City.

“This is in order to reduce harm to the civilian population and to move civilians away from the combat zone, in accordance with international law,” the IDF pointed out.

Advertisement





“A call to all residents and displaced people in the Jabalia area and the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Nour, Tal Al-Zaatar, Beit Lahiya Project, Jabaliya Camp, Ezbet M’lin, Al-Rawda, Al-Nuzha, Al-Jarn, Al-Nahda, and Al-Zuhour – go immediately to the shelters west of Gaza City!,” IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a video message to Gazans posted to the X social media platform.

#عاجل ? نداء إلى جميع السكان والنازحين المتواجدين في منطقة جباليا وأحياء السلام والنور وتل الزعتر ومشروع بيت لاهيا ومعسكر جباليا وعزبة ملين والروضة, والنزهة, الجرن، النهضة، والزهور – توجهوا فورًا إلى المآوي غرب مدينة غزة! ⭕️تتواجدون في منطقة قتال خطيرة. تحاول حماس إعمار… pic.twitter.com/oFYipXMajx — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 11, 2024

“You are in a dangerous combat zone. Hamas is trying to rebuild its capabilities in the region, and therefore the IDF will work with great force against the terrorist organizations in the region in which you are located, and therefore everyone who is in those areas exposes themselves and their families to danger.

“It is forbidden to approach the security fence, as approaching the fence constitutes a danger to your life and safety.

“We also call on some other neighborhoods in eastern Rafah to witness terrorist activities by Hamas in recent days and weeks, along with other terrorist structures, specifically in the Rafah and Shaboura camps, and the neighborhoods of Al-Adari, Al-Jeneina, and Khirbet Al-Adas in Blocks: 6-9, 17, 25-27, 31 – On you. Immediately head to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi,” Adraee added.

Similar calls were issued to residents of eastern Rafah.

“In continuation of the IDF’s precise operations in specific areas of eastern Rafah, and following terrorist activities and fire carried out by Hamas from the area, following the directive of the government, the IDF called on the population from additional areas in eastern Rafah to temporarily evacuate to the expanded Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi.”

So far, approximately 300,000 Gazans have moved towards the humanitarian safe zone in Al-Mawasi, the IDF said.

The calls for the temporary evacuation were communicated to residents through flyers, SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic.

“The IDF continues to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses the residents of Gaza as human shields for its terrorist activities and infrastructure,” the IDF added.