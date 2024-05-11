Photo Credit: Erez Ben Simon / TPS

Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, launched a massive barrage of nearly three dozen rockets at the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday, igniting a fire that required the efforts of at least 10 firefighting teams to bring it under control.

Of the 35 rockets that were fired at the city by Hezbollah, 15 were intercepted and shot down by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Advertisement





But there was plenty of property damage as the fires spread, with buildings and vehicles sustaining direct hits and going up in flames.

Israel Defense Forces said its artillery targeted the source of the rocket fire.

Miraculously no one in the city was physically injured.