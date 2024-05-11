Photo Credit: Erez Ben Simon / TPS
Some of the rockets in a barrage of 35 projectiles fired by Hezbollah at Kiryat Shmona caused serious property damage, with fires breaking out around the city.

Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, launched a massive barrage of nearly three dozen rockets at the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday, igniting a fire that required the efforts of at least 10 firefighting teams to bring it under control.

Of the 35 rockets that were fired at the city by Hezbollah, 15 were intercepted and shot down by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Advertisement


But there was plenty of property damage as the fires spread, with buildings and vehicles sustaining direct hits and going up in flames.

Israel Defense Forces said its artillery targeted the source of the rocket fire.

Miraculously no one in the city was physically injured.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJews Unsafe in New York: From Manhattan to Syracuse
Next articleIDF Urges Gazans to Flee to Safe Zones from Combat in Jabaliya, Eastern Rafah
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR