Israeli military forces have eliminated a Hamas terrorist who specialized in smuggling ammunition and explosives into Gaza.

An IAF aircraft under intelligence guidance assassinated Wassam Abu Eshaq on Tuesday in southern Gaza.

כלי טיס של חיל האוויר בהכוונה מודיעינית של אמ״ן תקף אתמול במרחב דרום הרצועה וחיסל את המחבל וסאם אבו אסחאק, שעסק בקידום וביצוע הברחות אמל״ח עבור ארגון הטרור חמאס.

במהלך השנים האחרונות אבו אסחאק ניהל הברחות אמל״ח דרך מעבר רפיח ודרך מנהרות תת קרקעיות>> pic.twitter.com/jji93JqtEv — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 26, 2024

“Over the last few years, the terrorist directed smuggling through the Rafah Crossing and underground tunnels,” the IDF said.

Overnight, a launch site containing ready-to-fire rockets was struck by the IAF in Rafah.

The IAF also struck dozens of other terror targets overnight, including military structures, terrorist cells, underground tunnel shafts, and more.

