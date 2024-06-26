Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Eight Qassam rocket launchers in Gaza, seven equipped with operating systems and one armed and ready to launch.

Israeli military forces have eliminated a Hamas terrorist who specialized in smuggling ammunition and explosives into Gaza.

An IAF aircraft under intelligence guidance assassinated Wassam Abu Eshaq on Tuesday in southern Gaza.

“Over the last few years, the terrorist directed smuggling through the Rafah Crossing and underground tunnels,” the IDF said.

Overnight, a launch site containing ready-to-fire rockets was struck by the IAF in Rafah.

The IAF also struck dozens of other terror targets overnight, including military structures, terrorist cells, underground tunnel shafts, and more.

