Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

An explosive suicide drone launched by Iranian proxy terrorists in Iraq was successfully intercepted early Wednesday morning over the Red Sea, off the coast of Eilat.

There was a drone attack on the southern Israeli city of Eilat this evening. The drone was fired from the direction of the Red Sea. cc: The Ceasefire Now people pic.twitter.com/6guWJEkaXu — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 26, 2024

Advertisement





The UAV exploded upon interception over the Red Sea, near the city.

The Red Alert hostile aircraft infiltration alarm was activated in the resort city at around 4:30 am.

“The UAV was monitored by IDF soldiers throughout the incident, and it did not cross into Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a statement. “During the incident, an interceptor was launched toward the UAV. Hostile aircraft infiltration sirens were activated in accordance with protocol.”

The Shiite Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iranian proxy, claimed responsibility for attacking what it said was a “vital target” in Eilat, using a UAV.

Share this article on WhatsApp: