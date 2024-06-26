Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90
The Red Sea coast of Eilat

An explosive suicide drone launched by Iranian proxy terrorists in Iraq was successfully intercepted early Wednesday morning over the Red Sea, off the coast of Eilat.

Advertisement


The UAV exploded upon interception over the Red Sea, near the city.

The Red Alert hostile aircraft infiltration alarm was activated in the resort city at around 4:30 am.

“The UAV was monitored by IDF soldiers throughout the incident, and it did not cross into Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a statement. “During the incident, an interceptor was launched toward the UAV. Hostile aircraft infiltration sirens were activated in accordance with protocol.”

The Shiite Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iranian proxy, claimed responsibility for attacking what it said was a “vital target” in Eilat, using a UAV.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Eliminates Hamas Weapons Smuggler in Rafah
Next articleLarge Fire Threatens IDF ‘Ofrit’ Military Base on Mt Scopus
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR