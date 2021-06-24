Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Israel’s defense establishment announced Thursday that it will allow the expansion of the Gaza fishing zone from six to nine nautical miles in light of the current “calm” emanating from the enclave.

It was also decided to approve the import of raw materials from Israel to Gaza for vital civilian enterprises through the Kerem Shalom land crossing.

The measures are set to take effect on Friday morning.

The Kerem Shalom crossing was closed last month in response to massive rocket fire aimed at Israeli civilians from Gaza during the Operation Guardian of the Walls conflict between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) who acts as liaison between Gaza and Israel said relaxation of civilian restrictions is conditioned u[on the continued stability of the security environment.