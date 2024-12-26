Photo Credit: IDF

According to the London-based pro-Saudi newspaper Asharq Al Awsat, Israel has killed several sons of senior Hamas figures in Gaza. The newspaper also reported that Israel has recently increased its assassinations of the sons of senior Hamas leaders and Hamas’s military wing.

Arab sources in Gaza told the newspaper that four weeks ago, the IDF used a drone to kill Taher Randour, the son of the commander of the Northern Brigade in Hamas’s military wing, Ahmed Randour, in the Jabalia refugee camp. Randour Senior was killed on November 23, 2023, inside a tunnel in Jabalia.

The same sources also noted that the IDF assassinated Ibrahim Harb a few days ago, near the a-Shata refugee camp west of Gaza City. Ibrahim was the son of Yasser Harb, a member of the Hamas political bureau in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel also killed Ahmed Abu Askar in Jabaliya, the son of a senior Hamas official there, Muhammad Abu Askar. The sources noted that Israel also killed Suhaib Al-Biari, the son of a senior Hamas military wing official in the northern Gaza Strip.

