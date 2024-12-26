Photo Credit: IDF

IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces have concluded a two-day joint counterterrorism operation in the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem.

IAF aircraft struck a number of armed terrorist cells on several different occasions as forces worked to reduce the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad presence in the city.

IDF soldiers eliminated two senior terrorists during close-quarter encounters, including Qusai Amin Ibrahim Oqasha, a commander in the Tulkarm terrorist network.

Qusai replaced senior terrorist Tarek Doush who was eliminated last week in a joint IDF and Shin Bet aerial strike.

Along with Qusai, Juma’a Salam Ubaid and Imran Harun, additional senior terrorists in the terrorist network were eliminated as well.

The forces also dismantled dozens of improvised explosive devices hidden beneath roads, apprehended a number of suspects, and confiscated weapons.

A “David” APC was hit by an IED (improvised explosive device) during the operation; two IDF officers were injured in the attack.

The Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaki Dolf, and the Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade, Col. Ayub Kayouf, were in the vehicle.

The Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade was moderately injured and was evacuated to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.

The rest of the passengers in the vehicle were not hurt, the IDF said.

