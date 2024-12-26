Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

Lighting the First Chanukah Candle at the Western Wall Plaza: “Lighting the Light for the Hostages” Families of the hostages participated in the ceremony and lit the “Hostage Candle.”

Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz made a point of dedicating the lighting of the first Hanukkah candle on Wednesday evening to the hostages still being held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“Today, as in the past, we believe in the victory of light over darkness, the rabbi said.

“We believe that goodness will prevail. We believe that very soon, we will light candles in Your holy courtyards, together with our hostages, our soldiers, our wounded, and our displaced. May they all return home swiftly.”

The candle-lighting ceremony, under the theme, “Lighting the Light for the Hostages,” was attended by the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef Shlita; Minister of Religious Services, Rabbi Michael Malchieli; Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav; Director of the Chief Rabbinate, Rabbi Yehuda Cohen; Director of the Ministry of Religious Services, and Rabbi Yehuda Avidan.

A large gathering was in attendance, including families of the hostages, and Rabbi David Druck, Chairman of the Kisufim organization, which supports and accompanies the families.

Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef offered words of encouragement to the families of the hostages and blessed the hostages, praying for their safe return to their families in good health, both physically and mentally.

After the lighting of the central menorah, the families of the hostages lit the “Hostage Candle,” praying for the swift return of their loved ones to their homes.

The candle-lighting ceremony will take place every evening of Hanukkah at 4:30 PM at the Western Wall Plaza and will be broadcast live on the Western Wall website. On Friday, lighting will take place at 3:30 pm, and on Saturday evening after the conclusion of Shabbat, at 8 pm.

