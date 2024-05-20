Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel Defense Forces struck at least 80 Gaza terrorist targets in the past 24 hours, including weapons warehouses, rocket launchers, military structures and terrorist cells.

One of the most important arenas is that of northern Gaza, where Hamas terrorists reconstituted their forces and began rebuilding their infrastructure.

The soldiers of the 98th Division are in intense combat in the heart of Jabaliya, located in northern Gaza. The division-level operation is led by the combat teams of the 7th, 460th and Paratrooper Brigades.

So far, the soldiers have eliminated more than 200 terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and destroyed underground tunnels both from the ground and from the air. The soldiers have also been locating launch areas and destroying dozens of rocket and mortar launchers.

In central Gaza the 99th Division is conducting targeted raids on enemy infrastructure, while also operating to protect the area of ​​the Central Gaza Strip Corridor. This followed the completion of a division-level operation in the Zeitoun area last week in which terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters encounters.

In eastern Rafah, a southern Gaza Hamas stronghold, the soldiers of the 162nd Division are deepening their operations both above and below the ground.

The soldiers of the Givati, 401st, Commando and 12th Brigades are operating against terrorist infrastructure, locating many weapons including launchers and explosives, and eliminating terrorists in the area.

Thus far, Israeli forces have eliminated more than 130 terrorists in eastern Rafah. The soldiers located dozens of tunnel shafts and a number of significant underground tunnel routes which are currently being explored and destroyed.

In Rafah, IDF soldiers have uncovered more than 700 terror tunnel shafts and at least 50 cross-border tunnels running from Gaza into Egypt — tunnels that Egypt adamantly insisted its forces had blocked — and that were being used to transfer arms and personnel.