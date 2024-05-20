Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Futuretrillionaire

Multiple explosions were heard Monday afternoon in Qusayr, located in the Syrian province of Homs, near the border with Lebanon.

Qusayr is a stronghold of Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

Advertisement





Local sources cited by the Abu Ali Express news blog said there were at least two UAV strikes, including one targeting a truck traveling in the western Syrian province.

#Syrian opposition sources publish footage from the area that was attacked today in Qusayr, a #Hezbollah stronghold in Syria.

Judging by the footage, one can clearly tell that it was more than just a drone strike. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/uTH471nh7p — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) May 20, 2024

Sources linked to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad said Syrian air defense systems were activated during the incident.

Iran typically transfers its advanced weapons and explosive suicide drones on trucks to Hezbollah via Syria’s western border.

Over the past day (Monday), numerous launches were identified crossing into different areas of northern Israel. As a result of one rocket that landed in the area of Biranit, an IDF soldier was lightly injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment. The IDF said the soldier’s family was notified.

Israeli military forces struck the sources of fire.

Late Monday afternoon, following the launches toward Biranit, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Ayta ash Shab, from which the launches originated.

Earlier in the day, IDF soldiers spotted terrorists entering a military compound in the town of Odaisseh, and called on fighter jets to hit the compound.