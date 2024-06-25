Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli fighter pilots working in cooperation with IDF special forces (Yamam) and the Shin Bet (ISA) attacked two buildings in northern Gaza late Monday night, eliminating Hamas Nukhba terrorists inside who were involved in the October 7th massacre in southern Israel, and who held hostages kidnapped during the attack.

The buildings were located in Shati, and in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, and were part of a school complex used by the terrorists to protect their operations.

The operatives who were eliminated were involved in the planning of numerous terror attacks against Israel as well.

In preparation for the strike, aerial surveillance checks, precise munitions, and additional intelligence measures were all used in order to mitigate harm to civilians.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continuously violates international law by systematically exploiting civilian structures and using the civilian population as human shields for its terror activity against Israel,” the IDF noted.

Also on Monday night, the Israel Air Force together with IDF ground troops attacked a building in the Islamic University in Gaza, eliminating Hamas terrorists who directed and carried out anti-tank missile attacks against IDF soldiers.

As with the attack that eliminated October 7th terrorists, Israeli military personnel took numerous steps before the strike to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including aerial surveillance checks.

IDF ground troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area and in central Gaza.

Over the past day, the troops eliminated several armed terrorists, and IAF aircraft dismantled numerous terrorist infrastructure sites that contained terror tunnels identified by the troops, including weapons storage facilities and other infrastructure.

