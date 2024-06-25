Photo Credit: Northern District Fire and Rescue Service

The area around the Galilee community of Moshav Dishon went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon after Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon launched two explosive suicide drones at the area.

?A major fire broke out in Dishon in the Galilee after sirens sounded a short while ago.

Although both of the drones were shot down, the falling shrapnel from the interceptions touched off flames in the area.

Dishon is located near the border with Lebanon within the Naftali Mountains near the Dishon Stream, and has been a frequent target for Hezbollah attacks.

Five firefighting teams from the Galilee-Golan station, under the command of Rabbi Reshef Shimon Ohayon, are at the site battling the blaze.

According to Northern District Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Liran Greenberg, the teams are working to prevent the fire from spreading to local communities and agricultural fields due to the strong winds in the area.

The firefighters are working together with emergency teams from the moshav and the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority.

