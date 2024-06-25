Photo Credit: Northern District Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters battling fires near Moshav Dishon in the Galilee started by falling shrapnel after interceptions of two Hezbollah combat drones. June 25, 2024

The area around the Galilee community of Moshav Dishon went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon after Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon launched two explosive suicide drones at the area.

Advertisement


Although both of the drones were shot down, the falling shrapnel from the interceptions touched off flames in the area.

Dishon is located near the border with Lebanon within the Naftali Mountains near the Dishon Stream, and has been a frequent target for Hezbollah attacks.

Five firefighting teams from the Galilee-Golan station, under the command of Rabbi Reshef Shimon Ohayon, are at the site battling the blaze.

According to Northern District Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Liran Greenberg, the teams are working to prevent the fire from spreading to local communities and agricultural fields due to the strong winds in the area.

The firefighters are working together with emergency teams from the moshav and the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGallant Warns Biden Officials: ‘Eyes of Our Enemies Watching
Next articleIsraeli Forces Eliminate Oct. 7 Hamas Nukhba Terrorists
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR