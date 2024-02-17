Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces on Friday provided food, fuel and water to Gaza’s Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in addition to an alternative generator to secure power to the medical facility while repairing its own generator.

All this while carrying out operations to hunt down Hamas terrorists who are operating from within the hospital to continue attacks on Israel.

Advertisement





Medications for Hostages Found at Nasser Hospital

The IDF said in a statement on Friday that there is “credible intelligence” that Israeli hostages were held by terrorists within the hospital “and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser Hospital facility.”

On Friday, the IDF said “medicines were found with the names of Israeli hostages on them” during operations at the Nasser Hospital. “The source of the medications and their use are being reviewed.”

The IDF Commando Brigade Shayetet 13 and additional special forces are are continuing their “precise and limited operation against the Hamas terrorist organization within the Nasser Hospital” the IDF said on Saturday.

“The activity is based on IDF intelligence indicating that Hamas terrorist activity is being carried out from within the hospital.”

At least 100 terror suspects were arrested by Israeli forces and many weapons were found within the hospital during the operations. IDF troops also killed terrorists around the area of the hospital.

IDF Keeps Hospital’s Medical Facilities Running

IDF soldiers worked to repair a malfunctioning generator at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after military officials were informed on Friday the electrical systems had failed at the hospital.

Contrary to enemy allegations, IDF troops did not target the generators and the troops were instructed to ensure the continuous functioning of the hospital.

COGAT’s Gaza CLA supplied today Nasser Hospital with a replacement generator for its ER ventilators, as well as with food, water, and fuel. The IDF shall continue to uphold intl law in its war against Hamas, who's systematically exploiting hospitals and other civilian sites. pic.twitter.com/8PFdXpOcTK — COGAT (@cogatonline) February 16, 2024

All vital systems continued to operate throughout the day based on the existing Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system in the hospital.

While IDF troops worked to repair the generator, Shayetet 13 special forces brought in an alternative generator to the hospital, working in “close coordination” with the hospital administration through officers of the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza (CLA).

“The Nasser Hospital is the second to largest medical complex in the Gaza strip with 475 beds and a staff of 300,” COGAT noted in a tweet. “Hamas deliberately chose to turn this hospital into one of their terror command centers, using the most vulnerable as human shields.”

The Nasser Hospital is the second to largest medical complex in the Gaza strip with 475 beds and a staff of 300. Hamas deliberately chose to turn this hospital into one of their terror command centers, using the most vulnerable as human shields. pic.twitter.com/UzvxJwrznm — COGAT (@cogatonline) February 16, 2024

“In addition to bringing in an alternative generator, the IDF supplied food for infants and water to the hospital. The CLA also coordinated with international aid organizations to supply diesel fuel to maintain hospital activity,” the IDF noted.

All this, while Hamas uses the hospital as a base of operations, with three separate terror facilities in the medical center.