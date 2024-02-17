Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Israel hailed Friday’s decision of the International Court of Justice at The Hague to reject a demand to block an imminent IDF operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“South Africa’s failed attempt to undermine Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens from the Hamas terrorist organization provides further proof that its claims are baseless and unsubstantiated,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday night.

Advertisement





“Through its actions, South Africa is serving as the legal arm of Hamas and is working to advance the interests of this terrorist organization, which operates from within the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, including in the city of Rafah, as was witnessed in the hostage rescue operation earlier this week,” the ministry said.

“We will continue to fight the blood libel that South Africa is promoting and to uphold our right to defend ourselves against the Nazi Hamas murderers,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

“Israel is acting and will continue to act based on its right to protect its citizens and to release the hostages, while remaining committed to upholding international law, facilitating the transfer of humanitarian aid, and making every effort to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians. This, while Hamas terrorists commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, and attack the citizens of Israel while using the civilian population of the Gaza Strip as human shields,” the ministry said.

Oddly, the Hamas terrorist organization also hailed the ruling.

“We welcome the decision of the International Court of Justice, issued in response to the urgent request from the Republic of South Africa regarding the situation in the city of Rafah, which confirmed the necessity of the immediate implementation of the provisional measures ordered by the court on January 26th and the full responsibility of the occupation entity for the safety and security of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We call on the court to evolve its decision into a direct and clear order to stop this brutal aggression leading to genocide against the unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

Somehow, Hamas missed the memo — or maybe its leaders are drinking too much of their KoolAid.