Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli military forces have found evidence linking the Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza to the October 7th invasion of Israel by Hamas and massacre of more than 1,200 people, in addition to abducting 250 others.

IDF soldiers raided the hospital in a joint operation of Shayetet 13 – the IDF’s elite 13th Fleet – along with the 551st Reserve Brigade Combat Team of the 162nd Division, the multidimensional unit and commando design, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Monday night.

In the inner compound of the hospital, a white Toyota truck of the same type used by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th massacre was located, along with additional weapons.

Furthermore, in the same inner compound and demarcated area, a Toyota Corolla vehicle with an Israeli license plate was found that belonged to the family of the late Samer Talalka, abducted by Hamas on October 7th and dragged into Gaza.

RPG remnants and bloodstains were found in the vehicle, which were identified as belonging to another hostage.

“The finding of the vehicle directly links the hospital to the brutal events of October 7th,” Hagari noted.

The Indonesian Hospital was opened in 2015 near Jabalya and is the largest hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

“It is one of the hospitals that the Hamas terrorist organization uses in order to hide behind sick civilians, and from which it operates terrorist infrastructure,” Hagari said.

“The Indonesian Hospital serves as a meeting place to conduct fighting and a base for senior officials and operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization. The hospital has extensive terrorist infrastructure and near it there are tunnel shafts leading to a tunnel route in the hospital area.

“The Indonesian Hospital is also the strategic underground center of Hamas’ Jabalya Battalion. During the war, armed Nukhba operatives were seen in the hospital. They used it as a gathering point before leaving to carry out their activities.”