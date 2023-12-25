Photo Credit: Flash90

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a situation assessment in the IDF’s Northern Command, where he was briefed on operational activities conducted along the border in order to defend the area, thwart Hezbollah operatives and harm the terrorist organization’s assets.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the Head of the Northern Command and senior officers for their actions, and emphasized that these will continue until the residents of northern Israel return to their homes, once the security situation changes in the border area.

“Fire was opened on Israel’s north without any Israeli provocation, and as a result of Hezbollah’s decision,” Gallant told those present. “We will not allow a return to the previous situation we were in until October 6th. We are hitting Hezbollah very hard – they have lost around 150 [operatives], they have infrastructure that has been damaged, they have been pushed far in from the fence line, and the Air Force flies freely over Lebanon.”

“Hezbollah looks at what is happening in Gaza and it understands very well – what we did in Gaza can also be done in Beirut,” declared Gallant.

He also said Israel does not want this to happen. However, Israel, he said, will do what is necessary so the thousands of Israelis evacuated from near the border with Lebanon will be able to return home.

On Israel’s loses in the war in Gaza Gallant said he grieves over “the death of every soldier, and the harm or injury to every soldier and citizen,” but the price Israel pays “are for the future of the State of Israel and for our way of life here.”