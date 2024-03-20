Photo Credit: IDF

Several senior Hamas figures were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed on Wednesday.

Eliminated in Monday’s attack were Sayid Katab Alkhashash, Osama Hamd Zaher, Muhammad Aud Almelalakhi, the heads of Hamas’ Emergency Bureau in Northern and Eastern Rafah, and Hadi Abu Alrus Kasin, a Hamas operations officer. As part of their roles in Rafah, the four managed the terror organization’s activities in humanitarian zones and were responsible for coordination with Hamas operatives in the field.

The announcement follows the elimination of Nidal Aleed, the head of Hamas’ Rafah Emergency Bureau. Aleed was killed in an airstrike last week.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.