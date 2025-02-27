Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL

Doron Kadosh compiled a partial list of some of the worst terrorists being released in this final stage of phases 1 of the hostage deal. The living terrorists are being exchanged for the bodies of four murdered hostages [translated]:

This is just a partial list, from the 602 terrorists being released, and includes terrorists who murdered some one-hundred people. 97 of the 600+ terrorists were sentenced to life in prison.

–Ammar Al-Zaban, one of the leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, who is responsible for a long series of attacks in which 27 Israelis were murdered, and was sentenced to 27 life sentences in prison.

– Bilal Abu Ghanem, the terrorist who carried out the attack on Route 78 in the Commissioner’s Palace in Jerusalem in which 3 Israelis were murdered in 2015.

– Abd Al-Nasser Issa – one of the senior aides of “The Engineer” Yahya Ayyash, a senior figure in the military wing of Hamas in the West Bank, who was sentenced to life sentences for attacks against Israelis.

– Majdi Zaatari, members of the cell that was responsible for a series of attacks on bus lines 2 and 14 in Jerusalem in 2003, in one of which 23 Israelis were murdered, including 7 children, and who sent the suicide attack on line 6 on French Hill in which 7 Israelis were murdered and 20 were wounded. They planned a long series of additional attacks.

– Nael Barghouti, a veteran of the Arab prisoners in Israeli prisons. A terrorist who murdered the late Mordechai Yakuel in 1978, was released in the Shalit deal and was arrested again.

– Ibrahim Abed Elhai, commander of the cell that sent the suicide bomber to carry out the attack on the Em Moshavot Mall in Petah Tikva in 2002, in which a grandmother and her one-year-old granddaughter (Ruthi Peled and Sinai Keinan) were murdered, and about 50 other people were wounded. Sentenced to 11 life sentences.

– Iyad Mahlaws, a lifer from East Jerusalem who several years ago tried to smuggle mobile phones into a prison that was built in his underwear.

– Ahmed Aref Al-Asafra – member of the cell that murdered the late Dvir Sorek in 2019 near the Oz Tower in Gush Etzion

– Ahmed Obeid, a terrorist serving seven life sentences for aiding a terrorist who murdered 7 Israelis in a 2003 attack at the Cafe Hillel in Jerusalem.

– Ashraf Allawi, who murdered two soldiers in a 1993 attack in Deir Balut, was released in the Shalit deal and re-arrested.

– Akram Hamed – head of the Fatah cell that was responsible for a series of shooting attacks in the Binyamin area during the Second Intifada, including the murders of Assaf Hershkowitz and Idit Mizrahi in 2001.

– Anwar and Mezuz Basharat, members of the cell that murdered in 2003 Masoud Allon, a 72-year-old Israeli who had been missing from his home for a day and whose body was found next to his burned-out car in the Jordan Valley.

– Bashir Haroub – the terrorist who murdered the late Col. (res.) Sariya Yaya Ofer at his home in the village of Brosh in the Jordan Valley in 2013

– Bilal Abu Ghanem – the terrorist who carried out the attack on bus 78 at the Hanatziv Palace in Jerusalem in which 3 Israelis were murdered, in 2015.

– Tamer Rimawi, a senior Tanzim official who was responsible for the attack in Halamish in 2003.

– Hussam Halabi, from the Fatah cell that murdered the couple Avi and Avital Valensky in Samaria in 2002.

– Hamza Abu Arqoub, one of the members of the cell that murdered the brothers Shlomo and Mordechai Nachman of Fuqah, in a shooting attack in 2002.

– Khaled Hadish – one of the prominent commanders and founders of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, detained since the second intifada for life imprisonment.

– Khalil Yosef Jabarin, the terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld in 2018 in an attack at the Gush Etzion junction.

– Rajeb Aliyeva, the commander of the cell that murdered the couple Eitam and Naama Henkin in 2015.

– Muhammad and Raed Haroub, members of the cell that murdered policeman Shuki Sofer in 2010 in an attack in the Hebron area.

– Samer Mahrom, the terrorist who murdered Eliyahu Amadi in Jerusalem in 1986, was released in the Shalit deal and re-arrested.

– Suhail Koka, who assisted the cell that murdered two IDF soldiers in the Migdalim in 2005.

– Muhammad Abu Sanina, the terrorist who murdered two Border Police officers Rami Zuari and David Shriki in 2008.

– Nahar Saadi, who assisted the suicide bomber in the Al-Amakim Mall in Afula, where 3 civilians were murdered and about 70 were wounded in 2003.

– Hani Khamaisa, a terrorist who was an officer in the Palestinian Authority, who murdered the late Stanislaw Sandomierski near Ramallah in 2001, and hid his body in the trunk of his car.

– Haytam Batat, a member of the Hamas cell that carried out two attacks in which 4 Israelis were murdered: the attack near the Southern Command in the Palestinian Authority, in which two female soldiers were murdered, and a shooting attack near Hebron in which two Israelis were murdered.

– Wael Al-Arja, one of the terrorists who murdered Asher Palmer and his 1-year-old son, Jonathan, in a 2011 stone-throwing attack in Kiryat Arba.

– Yosef Kamil, the terrorist who murdered the late Reuven Shmerling in Kafr Qassem in 2017.

