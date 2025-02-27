Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL
Doron Kadosh compiled a partial list of some of the worst terrorists being released in this final stage of phases 1 of the hostage deal. The living terrorists are being exchanged for the bodies of four murdered hostages [translated]:

This is just a partial list, from the 602 terrorists being released, and includes terrorists who murdered some one-hundred people. 97 of the 600+ terrorists were sentenced to life in prison.

Ammar Al-Zaban, one of the leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, who is responsible for a long series of attacks in which 27 Israelis were murdered, and was sentenced to 27 life sentences in prison.

Bilal Abu Ghanem, the terrorist who carried out the attack on Route 78 in the Commissioner’s Palace in Jerusalem in which 3 Israelis were murdered in 2015.

Abd Al-Nasser Issa – one of the senior aides of “The Engineer” Yahya Ayyash, a senior figure in the military wing of Hamas in the West Bank, who was sentenced to life sentences for attacks against Israelis.

Majdi Zaatari, members of the cell that was responsible for a series of attacks on bus lines 2 and 14 in Jerusalem in 2003, in one of which 23 Israelis were murdered, including 7 children, and who sent the suicide attack on line 6 on French Hill in which 7 Israelis were murdered and 20 were wounded. They planned a long series of additional attacks.

Nael Barghouti, a veteran of the Arab prisoners in Israeli prisons. A terrorist who murdered the late Mordechai Yakuel in 1978, was released in the Shalit deal and was arrested again.

Ibrahim Abed Elhai, commander of the cell that sent the suicide bomber to carry out the attack on the Em Moshavot Mall in Petah Tikva in 2002, in which a grandmother and her one-year-old granddaughter (Ruthi Peled and Sinai Keinan) were murdered, and about 50 other people were wounded. Sentenced to 11 life sentences.

Iyad Mahlaws, a lifer from East Jerusalem who several years ago tried to smuggle mobile phones into a prison that was built in his underwear.

Ahmed Aref Al-Asafra – member of the cell that murdered the late Dvir Sorek in 2019 near the Oz Tower in Gush Etzion

Ahmed Obeid, a terrorist serving seven life sentences for aiding a terrorist who murdered 7 Israelis in a 2003 attack at the Cafe Hillel in Jerusalem.

Ashraf Allawi, who murdered two soldiers in a 1993 attack in Deir Balut, was released in the Shalit deal and re-arrested.

Akram Hamed – head of the Fatah cell that was responsible for a series of shooting attacks in the Binyamin area during the Second Intifada, including the murders of Assaf Hershkowitz and Idit Mizrahi in 2001.

Anwar and Mezuz Basharat, members of the cell that murdered in 2003 Masoud Allon, a 72-year-old Israeli who had been missing from his home for a day and whose body was found next to his burned-out car in the Jordan Valley.

Bashir Haroub – the terrorist who murdered the late Col. (res.) Sariya Yaya Ofer at his home in the village of Brosh in the Jordan Valley in 2013

Bilal Abu Ghanem – the terrorist who carried out the attack on bus 78 at the Hanatziv Palace in Jerusalem in which 3 Israelis were murdered, in 2015.

Tamer Rimawi, a senior Tanzim official who was responsible for the attack in Halamish in 2003.

Hussam Halabi, from the Fatah cell that murdered the couple Avi and Avital Valensky in Samaria in 2002.

Hamza Abu Arqoub, one of the members of the cell that murdered the brothers Shlomo and Mordechai Nachman of Fuqah, in a shooting attack in 2002.

Khaled Hadish – one of the prominent commanders and founders of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, detained since the second intifada for life imprisonment.

Khalil Yosef Jabarin, the terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld in 2018 in an attack at the Gush Etzion junction.

Rajeb Aliyeva, the commander of the cell that murdered the couple Eitam and Naama Henkin in 2015.

Muhammad and Raed Haroub, members of the cell that murdered policeman Shuki Sofer in 2010 in an attack in the Hebron area.

Samer Mahrom, the terrorist who murdered Eliyahu Amadi in Jerusalem in 1986, was released in the Shalit deal and re-arrested.

Suhail Koka, who assisted the cell that murdered two IDF soldiers in the Migdalim in 2005.

Muhammad Abu Sanina, the terrorist who murdered two Border Police officers Rami Zuari and David Shriki in 2008.

Nahar Saadi, who assisted the suicide bomber in the Al-Amakim Mall in Afula, where 3 civilians were murdered and about 70 were wounded in 2003.

Hani Khamaisa, a terrorist who was an officer in the Palestinian Authority, who murdered the late Stanislaw Sandomierski near Ramallah in 2001, and hid his body in the trunk of his car.

Haytam Batat, a member of the Hamas cell that carried out two attacks in which 4 Israelis were murdered: the attack near the Southern Command in the Palestinian Authority, in which two female soldiers were murdered, and a shooting attack near Hebron in which two Israelis were murdered.

Wael Al-Arja, one of the terrorists who murdered Asher Palmer and his 1-year-old son, Jonathan, in a 2011 stone-throwing attack in Kiryat Arba.

Yosef Kamil, the terrorist who murdered the late Reuven Shmerling in Kafr Qassem in 2017.

 

