Photo Credit: IsraelPM / GPO / YouTube screengrab

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday evening during a lengthy press conference that after the execution of six Israeli hostages by Hamas last week just days after brokers were determining final details for a hostage release deal, the international community must direct its pressure toward Hamas, not Israel.

In reference to a remark by US President Joe Biden earlier in the day, saying Netanyahu had not done enough to reach a deal, the prime minister told reporters, “After a terrible massacre, to change the angle and place the blame on Israel? I can’t believe he said that.”



Advertisement





“I was asked whether Israel, I’m not doing enough for the release of hostages,” Netanyahu said in answering a reporter from the French Le Monde news outlet.

US President Joe Biden told a reporter earlier in the day as he returned to the White House from a two-week vacation, that he believes Israel’s prime minister has “not done enough” to reach a deal.

“Well, I want to set the record straight,” Netanyahu declared.

“On April 27th, Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken said that ‘Israel made an extraordinary generous offer’ for a hostage deal.

“On May 31st, Israel agreed to a US-backed proposal. Hamas refused.

“On August 16th, Israel agreed to what the United States defined as a ‘final bridging proposal’. Hamas refused again.

“On August 19th, Secretary Blinken said, ‘Israel accepted the US proposal. Now Hamas must do the same.

“On August 28th — that’s five days ago — deputy CIA director said that ‘Israel shows seriousness in the negotiations. Now Hamas must show the same seriousness.

“I want to ask you something: What has changed in the last five days? What has changed?

“One thing: These murderers executed six of our hostages. They shot them in the back of the head. That’s what’s changed.

“And now after this we’re asked to show seriousness?? We’re asked to make concessions?

“What message does this send Hamas? It says ‘Kill more hostages. Murder more hostages. You’ll get more concessions!

“The pressure internationally must be directed at these killers; at Hamas. Not at Israel,” Netanyahu emphasized.

“We say ‘yes’, they say ‘no’ all the time, but they also murder these people, and now we need maximum pressure on Hamas.

“I don’t believe that either President Biden or anyone serious about achieving peace and achieving their release would seriously ask Israel — Israel — to make these concessions,” he added. “We’ve already made them. Hamas has to make the concessions.

Share this article on WhatsApp: