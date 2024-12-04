Photo Credit: Courtesy the family

Israeli soldiers recovered the body of hostage Itay Svirsky in Gaza and brought it back for burial, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday night.

Svirsky, 38, a resident of Tel Aviv, was visiting his parents at Kibbutz Beeri on the morning of October 7 when Hamas attacked.

“Our hearts are broken over the heavy loss of the Svirsky family, who also lost Itay’s parents, Orit and Rafi, who were murdered in the murderous Hamas attack,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Yesterday I met with Shin Bet employees, and I want to express my deep appreciation to them and the IDF forces for their courageous action to recover Itay. We will continue to work determinedly and tirelessly to recover all of our abductees – both living and dead,” Netanyahu added.

Svirsky appeared in a Hamas propaganda video that also featured Noa Argamani and Yossi Sharabi in January. Two days later, Hamas announced it killed Svirsky. confirmed his death.

Svirsky’s sister, Merav said Itay was shot by his captors following an Israeli airstrike near where he was being held.

Svirsky, who never married, is survived by three siblings.

“Returning Itay’s body for proper burial in Israel provides crucial closure for his family,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said.

“However, families are still waiting for their loved ones after 425 days in captivity. Many hostages remain alive but in grave danger, requiring immediate release for urgent medical care and rehabilitation. Others must be returned for dignified burial. The time has come to bring all 100 hostages home,” it added.

Israeli operations have rescued eight hostages alive. Svirsky is the 28th body recovered from Gaza.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 67 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

