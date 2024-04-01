Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

In a Monday morning raid, the Shin Bet and police forces arrested Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s sister, 57, a resident of the Bedouin settlement of Tel Sheva, on suspicion of maintaining contact with Hamas operatives while committing crimes of incitement and aiding and abetting terrorism in Israel.

In February, another sister, Sohila Abdel-Sala, was treated at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where she gave birth to a premature baby.

Three of Haniyeh’s sisters are married to Israeli Bedouins and have Israeli citizenship, as part of Israel’s interior ministry’s policy of family reunification. This humane policy has raised a generation of Bedouin youths who are educated by their Gazan mothers to hate Israel.

In Monday morning’s Operation Early Dawn, security forces raided the sister’s compound and discovered documents, media, phones, and evidence linking her to committing serious security offenses against the State of Israel.

The suspect was detained for interrogation at the central unit of the Negev police. Based on the evidence that will be collected against her, she will be arraigned at the Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court on Monday and the prosecution will ask for a remand of her detention.