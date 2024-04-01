Photo Credit: Flash 90
A building in the southern Israeli city of Eilat was lightly damaged by a drone attack from the direction of Jordan overnight Sunday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Sirens sounded in the area of the Red Sea resort town around 1:30 a.m.

“IDF soldiers identified a suspicious aerial target that crossed from the east toward Israeli territory. The target fell in the area of the Gulf of Eilat. No injuries were reported and there was light damage caused to a building,” according to the IDF.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq took responsibility for the attack, claiming it struck a “vital target” in Israel.

The umbrella group of Iranian-backed radical Shi’ite militias in Iraq and Syria is composed of Kata’ib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhadaa.

